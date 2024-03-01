Next Article

Rashmika Mandanna to represent India at Anime Awards 2024

Anime Awards'24: Rashmika Mandanna represents India; live streaming details inside

By Aikantik Bag 11:37 am Mar 01, 202411:37 am

What's the story Rashmika Mandanna is a pan-India star and the actor's global dominance is increasing day by day. On Friday, she landed in Tokyo to represent India at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. This exciting event, set for Saturday, will honor the incredible talent and artistry behind Japanese animation. Mandanna will present an award to recognize outstanding anime series, films, and voice actors that have captured fans' hearts over the past year.

Lineup

Star-studded lineup of presenters and attendees

A star-studded lineup of celebrity presenters has been announced for the pre-show and live event, including Dallas Cowboys footballer DeMarcus Lawrence, wrestler-actor Mercedes Varnado, and Oscar-winning duo Phil Lord & Chris Miller of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse fame. Other attendees include musician Megan Thee Stallion and Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani. The awards ceremony will spotlight various categories such as Best Animation, Best Director, Best Character Design, and more.

Live streaming in India

Streaming details for Indian viewers

Get ready for some amazing live musical performances at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, featuring Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto, YOASOBI, and Shing02. The ceremony is taking place at the Grand Prince Hotel, Shin Takanawa. The event is set to start at 6:00pm JST (2:30pm IST) and for Indian viewers, the event will be live streamed on YouTube and Twitch.