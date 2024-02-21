'The Office' star Ewen MacIntosh dies at 50
Actor-comedian Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role as Keith Bishop in the British version of The Office, passed away on Wednesday. He was 50. His talent agency, JustRight Management, confirmed the news and said he died "peacefully" after undergoing treatment at a care home in Littlehampton, England. It also announced plans for a private cremation. The cause of his death has not been revealed. May he rest in peace.
MacIntosh endured prolonged health battle
MacIntosh reportedly endured a prolonged health struggle for about two years before his demise. In 2022, he was rushed to a hospital, from where he shared a photo on X/Twitter with the caption, "Bad times for me, I'm afraid, chums. Stay strong out there." The image featured him connected to wires, ECG stickers, and intravenous drips, hinting at medical monitoring. However, his health problems were never made public.
Tributes poured in for MacIntosh
UKTV network channel Gold, which frequently airs reruns of The Office, expressed sadness over MacIntosh's passing and extended condolences. Ricky Gervais, MacIntosh's co-star and the creator of the show, also condoled his death, describing the late actor as "very funny and very lovely" and an "absolute original." Ed Scott, CEO of DAB Music and a close friend of MacIntosh, took to X/Twitter to remember him as a "really good man" who was "full of empathy, kindness, and integrity."
Take a look at Gervais's post
Glance: Early life and education
Born in Merionethshire, Wales, MacIntosh studied linguistics at the University of Edinburgh. While at university, he was actively involved with the Edinburgh University Theatre Company and the improv comedy troupe The Improverts. His talent and passion for acting and comedy led him to a successful career in television and films, leaving a lasting impact on audiences around the world. His big break in television came with 2001's The Office.
Deadpan performances made MacIntosh huge 'The Office' star
MacIntosh gained prominence for his portrayal of the Scotch egg-loving accountant Keith in The Office, which became a standout character in the iconic British comedy series. Best known for his monotone answerphone message and dreams of a DJ career, his most memorable episode includes Big Keith's Appraisal, also featuring Gervais's character David Brent. In one now-famous scene, Keith's deadpan responses, chewing gum, and disinterest oozed comedic charm.
Other prominent roles and career highlights
Beyond his role in The Office, MacIntosh showcased his comedic prowess in various shows like Miranda (2009-15), Lead Balloon (2006-11), and Little Britain (2003-06). In 2017, he portrayed Lionel in the romantic comedy film Finding Fatimah. MacIntosh's film credits extend to diverse genres, including indie horror in Nightmare on 34th Street (2023), Shed of the Dead (2019), and The Bromley Boys (2018). He also played a waiter in Yorgos Lanthimos's The Lobster (2015).