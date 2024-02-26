The PGA took place in Los Angeles on Sunday

PGA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Beef,' 'The Bear' honored

By Isha Sharma 01:29 pm Feb 26, 202401:29 pm

What's the story The 2024 Producers Guild of America Awards (PGAs) were held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Sunday. Considered one of the precursors to the biggest nights in Hollywood, the Academy Awards, the PGA honors the best of cinema and the small screen. Oppenheimer, Barbie, Beef, All the Light We Cannot See, and Only Murders in the Building, among others, were in contention. Here's who won what.

Next Article

#1

'Oppenheimer' snagged yet another award

Perhaps the biggest award of the evening, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures went to awards season favorite Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. Other nominees were American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest. Additionally, legendary director Martin Scorsese was honored with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award for his "outstanding body of work in motion pictures."

#2

TV contenders: 'Succession,' 'The Bear,' and 'Beef'

On the small screen, the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television went to Beef. Other nominees were All the Light We Cannot See, Daisy Jones and the Six, Fargo, and Lessons in Chemistry. The Bear was crowned the winner of the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television (Comedy), while Succession won in the Drama category.

#3

Best Animated Film and Best Documentary

In the Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures category, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse emerged victorious among nominees like The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures went to American Symphony after defeating 20 Days in Mariupol, Beyond Utopia, The Disappearance of Shere Hite, The Mother of All Lies, Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, and Squaring the Circle: The Story of Hipgnosis.

#4

Live entertainment, Sports Program, Short-form Program

In the live entertainment category, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won against Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, and Saturday Night Live. The Outstanding Sports Program winner was Beckham, while Sesame Street secured the award for Outstanding Children's Program. The Outstanding Short-form Program winner was Succession: Controlling the Narrative, while Outstanding Game and Competition Television was clinched by RuPaul's Drag Race.