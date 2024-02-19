BAFTA 2024 took place in London on Sunday

BAFTA 2024 winners: Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan honored

By Isha Sharma 06:16 am Feb 19, 202406:16 am

What's the story The glamorous, glittery, and star-studded BAFTA Awards 2024 took place on Sunday night (early Monday morning here) at London's Royal Festival Hall. Hosted by David Tennant, it witnessed the presence of global celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Emily Blunt, and Margot Robbie. After fierce competition between numerous top films of 2023, the results are finally out. Here's a roundup of the major winners.

Best Film, Best Director

Oppenheimer snagged the coveted Best Film trophy. Other competitors in this category were Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things. As for the Best Director, it went to Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) after defeating Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers), Justine Triet (Anatomy...), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest).

Best Leading Actor

Best Leading Actor was an intensely competitive category, with several A-listers eyeing the prestigious trophy. Eventually, Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) won, having whizzed past the likes of Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), and Teo Yoo (Past Lives). Oppenheimer was released in July 2023 and is about the making of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Best Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane, Robbie for Barbie, Emma Stone for Poor Things, and Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall had snagged nominations in the Best Leading Actress category. Stone swept this prize. She is known for films such as La La Land, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Battle of the Sexes.

Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress

Robert Downey Jr. was adjudged the Best Supporting Actor. He competed with Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers), and Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers). Outside of Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Claire Foy (All of Us Strangers), Rosamund Pike (Saltburn), and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Joy Randolph won.

Film not in the English language, Outstanding British Film

Anatomy..., 20 Days in Mariupol, Past Lives, Society of the Snow, and The Zone of Interest battled it out in the Film not in the English language category. TZOI emerged victorious. All of Us Strangers, How To Have Sex, Napoleon, The Old Oak, Poor Things, Rye Lane, Saltburn, Scrapper, Wonka, and The Zone... were contenders for Outstanding British Film, with TZOI clinching it again.