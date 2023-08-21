'The Dark Knight,' 'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing films to date

Entertainment

'The Dark Knight,' 'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing films to date

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 21, 2023 | 12:47 pm 3 min read

Ace filmmaker, Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing films to date

Known for his intricate narrative and mind-bending concepts, ace British-American filmmaker, Christopher Nolan has crafted cinematic gems that leave a lasting impact on audiences. His latest venture, Oppenheimer—opened in theaters on July 21—within a mere five weeks, has surged to become his fourth highest-grossing film, amassing over $718M worldwide. In view of this remarkable accomplishment, we gather the director's top highest-grossing films to date.

'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Ironically, Nolan's least acclaimed film, The Dark Knight Rises, is also his most successful at the box office. Following the astronomical success of The Dark Knight, its sequel grossed over $1.08B worldwide. Featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including Christian Bale, Gary Oldman, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Hardy, among others, the film continues to hold its ground as the 33rd highest-grossing film of all time.

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Nolan's The Dark Knight boasted a remarkable blend of compelling story, stunning visuals, and the unforgettable portrayal of Batman's arch-nemesis—Joker (Heath Ledger). The film grossed over $1B, and in 2008, it became only fourth film to cross the billion-dollar threshold—preceded only by cinematic giants like Titanic, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest.

'Inception' (2010)

Arguably the most-talked-about sci-fi action film, Inception stands as a shimmering testament to Nolan's unparalleled ability to take the box office by storm with sheer storytelling prowess. Nolan's passion project is his third biggest-grossing film—earning an astounding $836M worldwide. It is worth highlighting that up until Inception, Nolan had already solidified his cinematic legacy with gems like The Dark Knight, Memento, and The Prestige.

'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Nolan's most recent film, Oppenheimer has secured its place as the filmmaker's fourth-highest directorial venture, amassing over $718M at the worldwide box office. The film peels back the layers of one of America's most controversial historical figures, physicist J Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy)—who earned the moniker "Father of the Atomic Bomb." Oppenheimer is a cinematic adaptation of the novel American Prometheus.

'Interstellar' (2014)

"Mankind was born on Earth...it was never meant to die here." Who would have imagined that a nearly three-hour-long space epic—interwoven with profound themes of love and humanity—would command the box office and soar to cosmic heights? Led by Matthew McConaughey—Interstellar raked in an astounding $716M—and served as a reminder that Nolan's storytelling mastery is the driving force that propels his films to success.

Share this timeline