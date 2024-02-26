'To Kill a Tiger' has won several accolades so far

What's the story Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share the trailer of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger, describing it as "truly remarkable." Directed by Indian-Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the film tells the story of a father's tireless quest for justice for his daughter, a sexual assault survivor from Jharkhand. Chopra, who joined as an executive producer, was deeply moved by the film when she saw it at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2022.

Netflix has acquired global distribution rights

Netflix has secured global distribution rights for To Kill A Tiger, which will be available on the streaming platform later. Alongside Chopra Jonas, Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling have also joined as executive producers. In an Instagram post, Chopra penned, "I'm incredibly proud to join the team of this powerful documentary," emphasizing the film's impact on viewers.

Acclaim

Accolades so far

To Kill A Tiger has already received considerable praise, winning over two dozen esteemed awards, including Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Best Feature Documentary prize at the Canadian Screen Awards. The film's potent depiction of a father's pursuit of justice for his daughter has struck a chord with audiences globally.

Personal connect

Personal resonance for Chopra Jonas

Chopra Jonas underscored the brave struggle of the father and his unwavering love for his child depicted in the film. She shared, "This hard-hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion...I was moved to pieces."