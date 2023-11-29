Best Oscar-winning romantic movies to watch on Apple TV

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best Oscar-winning romantic movies to watch on Apple TV

By Namrata Ganguly 12:42 pm Nov 29, 202312:42 pm

Hollywood movies on Apple TV which won Academy Awards

Whether you are a hopeless romantic or just looking for some good romantic movies to watch on a cozy evening, we've got you a collection of Oscar-winning romantic movies available on Apple TV. Recognized for their exceptional storytelling and performances, they have weaved tales of love, passion, and enduring connections that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences and cinematic history.

2/6

'West Side Story' (2021)

West Side Story stands as a timeless Oscar-winning romantic musical masterpiece, a reimagining of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet set against New York City's vibrant streets. It explores the passionate yet tragic love affair between Tony and Maria, members of rival gangs. With stunning choreography, a poignant narrative, and powerful performances, this cinematic gem captures the essence of love amidst societal tensions.

3/6

'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the coming-of-age romantic drama film Call Me By Your Name unfolds against the sun-kissed backdrop of 1983 Italy, where the intoxicating summer romance between Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) blossoms. This Oscar-winning film delicately explores the complexities of desire and self-discovery, capturing the fleeting beauty of a love that transcends time.

4/6

'La La Land' (2016)

With six Oscars, Damien Chazelle's romantic musical film La La Land dances its way to your heart. Set in the dazzling backdrop of Los Angeles, it follows the love story of aspiring actor Mia (Emma Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) as they navigate the challenges of pursuing their dreams. It's a celebration of love, ambition, and the pursuit of artistic passion.

5/6

'Her' (2013)

In the Oscar-winning film Her, director Spike Jonze crafts a poignant love story set in a near-future world. Theodore, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, forms a unique bond with an AI named Samantha, voiced by Scarlett Johansson. This unconventional romance explores the complexities of human connection, technology, and the profound nature of love in a visually stunning and emotionally resonant cinematic experience.

6/6

'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

The rom-com classic film Breakfast at Tiffany's unveils the glamorous yet complex world of Holly Golightly, brilliantly portrayed by Audrey Hepburn. Set against the chic backdrop of 1960s New York, it follows Holly's whimsical escapades and unexpected connection with Paul Varjak. With Hepburn's iconic performance and Henry Mancini's Oscar-winning score, the film remains a timeless celebration of love and identity while pursuing dreams.