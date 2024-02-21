BTOB Company is the new label opened by four BTOB members

BTOB Company: Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, Peniel's new label launched

What's the story BTOB stans, there is some exciting news! On Wednesday, DOD, a leading entertainment company, revealed a new label, BTOB COMPANY, has been created specifically for BTOB members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel. This will allow the talented quartet to carry on with their activities under the fresh label. Additionally, BTOB COMPANY has successfully negotiated with Cube Entertainment to secure trademark rights for the BTOB group name. So, these members can continue performing under their well-known moniker.

BTOB Company secures trademark rights

A BTOB COMPANY spokesperson expressed their commitment to fully support Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel, as well as future BTOB endeavors, enabling them to thrive in various fields. With this new beginning under the recently established label, fans can eagerly look forward to a range of diverse projects and activities from the members in the near future.

More about BTOB's agency negotiations

After BTOB parted ways with Cube Entertainment in November 2023, Yook Sungjae signed an exclusive contract with IWILL Media. On the other hand, Changsub signed with an agency named Fantagio. The group debuted in 2012 and has emerged to become one of the most followed K-pop groups around the globe.