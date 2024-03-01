Next Article

Directed by VK Prakash, 'Kaagaz 2' is the last posthumous release of late actor Satish Kaushik

'Kaagaz 2' writer Ankur Suman remembers Satish Kaushik's fond memories

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:31 am Mar 01, 202411:31 am

What's the story Satish Kaushik's death left a void in everyone's heart. Almost a year after his passing away, his film Kaagaz 2, is set for its theatrical release on Friday. Ahead of its release, its writer, Ankur Suman, recalls fond memories of Kaushik, his knack for writing, the love he had for the Kaagaz franchise, and the friendship he shared with Anupam Kher.

#1

Kaushik and Suman's first meeting…

Suman first met Kaushik for an advertisement commercial. Later, he got the opportunity to work with him in Kaagaz. "My journey with him started on an advertisement campaign where we worked for two years. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan. From there the journey began and he took me on board for Kaagaz," said the writer.

#2

How 'Kaagaz' franchise was developed by Kaushik

In 2021, Kaushik acted in and directed Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi. It was after that he decided to explore it as a franchise. "After Kaagaz, we started the discussion. There are many such issues in India where a common man is troubled because of the system. And when he decides to take on the system or raise his voice, there's a Kaagaz," said Suman.

#3

What is 'Kaagaz 2' about?

It's about a common man against the system. According to Suman, it tells the story that "an aam aadmi's life can't be taken for granted." "We're trying to make a statement that the right to the road in case of an emergency is a fundamental right, or as the film's tagline says, 'Apne rastey banane ke liye, dusro ke raaste band mat karo.'"

#4

Kaushik's knack for writing

An actor-director, Kaushik was also an ace writer. As for his writing, Suman said, "He worked closely with Javed Akhtar on Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro as a writer. There was always a writer in him, which also helped us a lot with Kaagaz 2." "He had a writer's vision and would know the value of the written word. He understood the nuances of writing."

#5

'What we saw of Kaushik was only tip of iceberg'

Kaushik was a powerhouse of talent. Speaking of his cinematic knowledge, Suman said, "We grew up watching him as Pappu Pager or Calendar, or roles where he tickled us. He was well-read and his knowledge of cinema was in-depth. As Akhtar said on multiple occasions, what we saw of him was only the tip of the iceberg. And I have experienced that."

#6

A factor that set Kaushik apart from the rest

For Suman, Kaushik was a father figure. When asked to highlight one thing about Kaushik, he says, "The most striking thing about him was that within two to three days, he would memorize the whole script. He had a sharp and fertile mind. I have several memories of him. He took me under his wings for writing and other things in life."

#7

'Kaagaz 2' and the iconic friendship of Kaushik-Kher

Kaagaz 2 is also special, for it features two best friends - Kaushik and Kher. Once, Kher improvised a serious scene and Kaushik joined him in the banter. "It was an intense scene between the two. While we wondered why Kher went off-track with the lines, Kaushik played along. It gave us a glimpse of the great chemistry the two friends had," he explained.

#8

Kaushik had finalized the concept for 'Kaagaz 3'

Suman revealed that Kaagaz was a dear franchise to Kaushik. He wanted to make multiple installments of it. "We had identified the subject for Kaagaz 3 and were to begin work on it," adding that Kaushik wanted to "raise many issues." But the franchise's future now "depends on how Kaagaz 2 fares and how the current producers feel about it (Kaagaz 3)."