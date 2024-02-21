'All India Rank' releases on Friday

'All India Rank': Vikrant Massey unveils 'Thehar Zara' music video

By Aikantik Bag 08:56 pm Feb 21, 202408:56 pm

What's the story Varun Grover is one of the most promising writer-lyricists in Bollywood. Over the years, he has penned numerous brilliant films and song lyrics. But Grover has now donned the hat of a director for All India Rank, slated for a theatrical release on Friday. On Wednesday, 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey unveiled the second track of Grover's debut feature directorial, titled Thehar Zara.

Next Article

Music

About song, plotline, crew of the film

The soulful track is crooned by the multi-talented Vishal Bhardwaj and composed by Mayukh-Mainak. The movie's plot is set in the 1990s and revolves around an IIT aspirant's struggle and anxiety. The drama is presented by Sriram Raghavan and co-produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil. The cast includes Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Sheeba Chada, and Shashi Bhushan, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post