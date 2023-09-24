Vikrant Massey to Ileana D'Cruz: Celebrity pregnancy-announcements that went viral

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 24, 2023 | 03:28 pm 2 min read

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur officially announces pregnancy on Instagram

Vikrant Massey and his actor wife Sheetal Thakur officially announced their pregnancy with an endearing photo on Instagram on Sunday. Within just four hours after posting the picture, the couple—who exchanged vows in February 2022—received a staggering over 1.61L likes on the post. In light of this joyous news, let's revisit some recent celebrity pregnancy announcements that went viral and captured the internet's attention.

'New beginnings': Massey captioned announcement post

Recently, Massey and Thakur captured headlines as reports began speculating about their pregnancy. Putting speculations to rest, the couple has now announced it officially with a heartfelt picture depicting a small paper clip nestled inside a larger one. Accompanied by a wedding photo of himself and Thakur, the Mirzapur actor captioned it, "New beginnings." Fans and colleagues from the industry congratulated the couple.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker has certainly surprised her fans multiple times this year! She made headlines in February by announcing her wedding to activist-politician Fahad Ahmad—with the two tying the knot under the Special Marriage Act. Then, within five months after their wedding, in June, the couple shared the news of their first child's impending arrival through an Instagram post that garnered significant attention from netizens.

Ileana D'Cruz

In April, Ileana D'Cruz took the internet by storm by sharing a pregnancy announcement post on Instagram. What made this announcement even more surprising was the actor, up until that point, hadn't revealed much about the father of her child. Later, reports said that she got married to her beau, Michael Dolan, in May. On August 1, D'Cruz welcomed her first child—a son.

Upasana Kamineni-Ram Charan

In December, RRR fame Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni made a heartwarming announcement about their pregnancy on social media. This post quickly went viral, sparking a frenzy among Charan's fans. Fast forward to June, the couple joyfully welcomed a baby girl. Their daughter's arrival marked a milestone for them as they became parents for the first time after 11 years of marriage.

