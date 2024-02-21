'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is slated for Diwali 2024 release

What's the story Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday made fans go clueless while teasing them on social media about a new addition to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast. Later, however, the actor revealed that it is Triptii Dimri who has been roped in for the upcoming horror-comedy film. The announcement followed a series of posts hinting at a "mystery girl" joining the franchise. Aaryan shared a photo and penned, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri."

Fans have expressed excitement about Dimri joining Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on social media. One fan commented, "Well, who needs Akshay Kumar when you have [Dimri]." Another asked, "Will Manjulika get a Triptii this time?" Notably, Dimri replaced Kiara Advani in the third Bhool Bhulaiyaa installment, which will mark Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. The movie is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and is slated for Diwali 2024 release.

