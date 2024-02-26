Amy Schumer is battling Cushing syndrome

Amy Schumer diagnosed with Cushing syndrome: Its symptoms, diagnosis, treatment

By Isha Sharma 02:44 pm Feb 26, 202402:44 pm

What's the story Life & Beth and The Humans actor Amy Schumer is battling Cushing syndrome, a condition caused by excessive cortisol in the body. Schumer's revelation comes at a time when several social media users pointed out that her face looked "puffier" in recent public appearances during the press tour of Life & Beth. On Friday, the comedienne-actor revealed her condition through journalist Jessica Yellin's newsletter News Not Noise, saying that she feels "reborn."

Schumer's statement

Schumer went through MRIs to diagnose the disease

Per Schumer, "While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up." "So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable."

Awareness

She aims to spread awareness through her diagnosis

Schumer added, "It has been a crazy couple weeks...Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that's how I realized something was wrong...The internet is undefeated, as they say." Stressing how the diagnosis will contribute toward "women's health," she said, "I want women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their health in a system that usually doesn't believe them."

Meaning

Symptoms and treatment of Cushing syndrome

Per Mayo Clinic, "Cushing syndrome happens when the body has too much of the hormone cortisol for a long time. This [may happen] from the body making too much cortisol, or from taking medicines called glucocorticoids, which affect the body [like] cortisol." The symptoms of excessive cortisol include a fatty hump between the shoulders, a rounded face, and pink or purple stretch marks on the skin. It can also cause Type 2 diabetes, high BP, or bone loss.

Impact

Its impact on men and women

Cushing syndrome impacts men and women differently. In women, it can cause extra facial and body hair, mostly on the face, neck, abdomen, and thighs, alongside causing changes to their menstrual cycle (it can even stop in some cases). The chances of conceiving a baby are also sometimes lowered. On the other hand, in men, it can trigger erectile dysfunction, loss of libido, and an overall decrease in fertility, per Healthline.

Reason

What triggers the illness, what the statistics say

Per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, "The most common cause of Cushing's syndrome is the long-term, high-dose use of the cortisol-like glucocorticoids. These medicines are used to treat other medical conditions, such as asthma NIH, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus." "[It happens to] 40 to 70 people out of every million" and "most often affects adults, usually aged 30 to 50, but can also occur in children."

Treatment

How can you treat it?

Per Dr. Caroline Messer, endocrinologist & founder of Well by Messer, Cushing syndrome is a "non-life threatening and reversible condition." "If the patient is taking cortisol-containing medication on a long-term basis, he or she should consider monitoring blood pressure, blood sugars, and bone density." News Not Noise newsletter further says, "Once excessive cortisol exposure stops, the body will recover- though sometimes other treatments are needed." The condition reportedly impacts three times as many women as men.

Surgery

Surgery is reportedly the most common way out

During the treatment, doctors first check the source of extra cortisol. It can either be "ACTH dependent: Caused by a pituitary tumor or, rarely, a tumor in another part of the body" or "ACTH-independent: Caused by overactive adrenal glands or an adrenal tumor," says Brain Institute. Eating healthy, increasing physical activity, losing weight, radiation therapy, medication, and eventually undergoing surgery is how the condition is usually treated.