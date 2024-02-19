Cillian Murphy is now a BAFTA awardee

By Isha Sharma 06:58 am Feb 19, 2024

What's the story This Hollywood award season's favorite man, Cillian Murphy, made history as the first Irish actor to clinch the Best Actor award at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). He snagged the trophy for his portrayal in Christopher Nolan's epic drama Oppenheimer. Murphy competed with Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), and Teo Yoo (Past Lives).

Murphy thanked his family and Nolan in his speech

In his acceptance speech, Murphy thanked his wife, Yvonne, and sons Malachy and Aran. He said, "To Yvonne, Malachy, and Aran you're my best friend and I love you so much. Oh boy, holy moly, thank you very, very much, BAFTA. Thank you [to Christopher Nolan] for always pushing me and demanding excellence because that is what you deliver time and again." Addressing his fellow nominees, he said, "I know it's a cliche, but I am in awe of you."

'Oppenheimer' dominated BAFTAs with seven awards

Oppenheimer ruled over the 77th BAFTAs, securing a total of seven awards. Among its accolades were Best Director for Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Film, Original Score, Cinematography, and Editing. The star-studded cast of the 2023 blockbuster includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh, alongside Murphy and Downey Jr.

About Oppenheimer and Murphy's role in it

The gripping biographical thriller drama Oppenheimer tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in creating the atomic bomb. In his speech, the 28 Days Later actor described his role as "a colossally knotty character." "We have a space to debate, interrogate, and investigate that complexity and it's a privilege to be a part of this community with you all."

Murphy's career and best projects

Murphy is known for films such as Batman Begins, Inception, A Quiet Place Part II, Breakfast on Pluto, and Red Eye. He was also the face of the gripping crime drama series Peaky Blinders, where he portrayed Thomas Shelby. It's available for streaming on Netflix. Murphy earlier won the Golden Globe award for Oppenheimer and may next seal the Academy Award, too!