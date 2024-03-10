Next Article

Too many political films are being released these days. Did you notice?

Analyzing trend of political films being released during election season

By Isha Sharma 05:19 pm Mar 10, 202405:19 pm

What's the story Since art has the power to sway people and mold opinions, should filmmakers steer clear of sensationalism? Ideally yes, but in reality, they don't. Films can be used to make or break an opinion and nobody knows it better than makers who manufacture politically charged films in an already volatile election season. Of late, this has been an increasing trend in Bollywood. Here's how.

'Fighter,' 'Article 370'

Siddharth Anand's aerial actioner Fighter—despite mostly good reviews and decent collections—earned ire for being loaded with overly jingoistic tones and for being yet another film where India takes up arms against its sworn enemy, Pakistan. Then came the very obviously political Article 370, though its producer Aditya Dhar denied that the incumbent government needs the film's help in sweeping the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

'Main Atal Hoon,' 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra'

Though Main Atal Hoon fell apart critically and commercially, one wonders why the biography of former PM-poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee was released only months before India is set to vote. Another film that came and went, Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra had the potential to divide people and stroke more controversies than already exist about the 2002 Godhra train burning incident and the subsequent riots.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' 'The Sabarmati Report'

Ready to be released on March 22, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring and directed by Randeep Hooda, is another outright political film that traces the life of controversial freedom fighter, reformer, and nationalist Hindutva ideology's pioneer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Subsequently, in May, Vikrant Massey will be seen in The Sabarmati Report, another film on the Godhra riots. It has cost Massey some fans.

'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut—who has been a vocal BJP supporter—will next be seen in Emergency, ready to be released on June 14 after a delay of a few months. Emergency is centered around the Indian Emergency during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure. Ranaut is joined by Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, the late Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman. She has also directed it.