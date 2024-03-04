Next Article

PM Modi chaired the Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday

'Viksit Bharat 2047': Modi's plan ahead of Lok Sabha elections

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:25 am Mar 04, 202409:25 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday to formulate a vision document "Viksit Bharat 2047." The meeting aimed to develop an action plan for the next five years if the National Democratic Alliance wins the 2024 general elections. During the meeting, a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken once a new government is formed was discussed. PM Modi asked his ministerial colleagues to go all out to win people's support during the polls.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The development comes right after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 195 candidates for the general election. PM Modi has repeatedly expressed confidence that his government will retain power for a third consecutive term. To recall, the ruling BJP has set a goal of winning 370 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and is working to secure 400 for the NDA.

Viksit Bharat

'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision document

The "Viksit Bharat 2047" plan aims to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, marking 100 years of independence. The roadmap is a result of over two years of intensive preparation and involves a "whole government" approach. This includes consultations with state governments, academia, civil society, scientific organizations, industry bodies, and mobilization of youths for input. It focuses on the country's economic growth, ease of living, ease of doing business, social welfare, infrastructure, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Preparation

Over 2,700 meetings held for 'Viksit Bharat' preparation

Over 2,700 meetings, workshops, and seminars were held at various levels in preparation for the "Viksit Bharat" plan, reports said. " Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youth were received," an official said. Several ministers also shared several ideas on the plan during Sunday's meeting as well. Earlier, the PM had asked his cabinet ministers to come up with "actionable, measurable, and clearly defined plans" for the new government.

Modi's donation

Modi donates Rs. 2,000 to BJP for 'Viksit Bharat' efforts

To promote the "Viksit Bharat" vision before the meeting, PM Modi announced he donated Rs. 2000 to BJP's "party fund" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. "I am happy to contribute to BJP India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat," the PM tweeted on Sunday. "I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp," he added while sharing a receipt of his donation.

