Won't contest: BJP's Pawan Singh withdraws from Asansol race

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:44 pm Mar 03, 202406:44 pm

What's the story Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh has withdrawn from the Asansol Lok Sabha race in West Bengal, hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named him in its first candidates' list on Saturday. Singh was among the 20 candidates for the state's 42 seats. The decision followed accusations from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) that he made "lewd and uncivilized remarks about Bengali women" in several songs. Several TMC leaders, including state minister Babul Supriyo, had criticized Singh's candidacy.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The BJP has released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming polls. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the dates for the general election in the next few days. In this election, the BJP has set a target of winning over 370 Lok Sabha seats and more than 400 seats for its National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The party had won the previous two general elections in 2014 and 2019.

Twitter Post

Singh's post in Hindi announcing his withdrawal

Criticism

TMC leaders criticize BJP's choice of candidate

Opposing Singh's candidacy, Supriyo took to social media and said that he has repeatedly offended Bengali women through his songs and films. "Fielding Pawan Singh from Asansol shows their insensitivity against Bengali women," he wrote on X. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose also criticized the BJP over Singh's candidature, stating that the party's call for "nari shakti" in Bengal is now exposed as "hollow and meaningless."

Twitter Post

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also slammed BJP

BJP keeps mum

BJP leaders remain tight-lipped

On the other hand, Bengal BJP leaders declined to comment on the matter, deferring to the party's central leadership for a response. Speaking to the media, a BJP legislator from the Asansol South assembly seat, Agnimitra Paul, said she didn't know why Singh cited personal reasons for his withdrawal. After Singh decided to quit, the TMC's National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, praised the "indomitable spirit and power of the people of West Bengal" for the development.

Insights

Know about Asansol Lok Sabha seat

The Asansol Lok Sabha segment is known for its large Hindi and Bhojpuri-speaking population, with industries and coal mines employing both local residents and migrant workers. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Supriyo won the Asansol seat on a BJP ticket by defeating TMC's Moon Moon Sen. However, he resigned and joined the TMC. Later, Shatrughan Sinha was elected to the Lok Sabha from Asansol. He also defected to the TMC.