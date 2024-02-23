The BJP leaders were later taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar

BJP women delegation stopped by Bengal police from visiting Sandeshkhali

By Chanshimla Varah 02:09 pm Feb 23, 2024

What's the story A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women delegation, including MP Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, was stopped by West Bengal Police on Friday while en route to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali. "We were denied entry to Sandeshkhali by the police, citing prohibitory orders. The state government is trying to hide the truth," Paul claimed. The leaders were later taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar, NDTV reported.

The women, both general secretaries of the BJP's state unit, were on their way to meet the women of Sandeshkhali, which has become a center of protests and violence since the beginning of February. Locals have accused Trinamool Congress leaders, particularly Sheikh Shahjahan, of committing atrocities, land grabbing, and sexual assault. The protests against Sheikh and his henchmen have resulted in the TMC and the BJP firing shots at each other. The BJP has accused the TMC of shielding Sheikh.

Chatterjee and police officer enter into verbal altercation

ED registers case against Sheikh

Sheikh has been evading law enforcement since a mob, allegedly linked to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a search operation related to a ration scam on January 5. After more than a month, the ED on Friday filed a fresh case against Sheikh in an old cheating case related to land encroachment. The ED also conducted searches in six locations, including Kolkata, Howrah, and North 24 Parganas, targeting merchants and individuals "close" to Sheikh, the Indian Express reported.

Searches part of investigation into 'irregularities' in import-export business

The searches conducted on Friday are part of the ED's investigation into "irregularities" in Sheikh and his associates' import-export business, according to the Indian Express. Investigators are looking into whether proceeds from the alleged land grab were invested in the import-export business. Among other offenses, Sheikh and close accomplices have been accused of encroaching on locals' land in Sandeshkhali to develop fisheries and chicken farms, as well as failing to pay villagers for the lease of fish stocks.

Locals set fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders

Meanwhile, enraged locals on Thursday set fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of sexual abuse of women and forcible land grabbing amid delayed action. Armed with sticks, they set fire to thatched structures near a fishing yard in Sandeshkhali's Belmajur area, expressing their rage against the elusive TMC leader Sheikh and his brother Siraj. According to reports, the torched structures belonged to Siraj.