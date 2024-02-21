Over 2,500 participants from 115 countries are expected to attend the conference

Raisina Dialogue begins today: Theme, agenda, everything to know

By Chanshimla Varah 01:10 pm Feb 21, 202401:10 pm

What's the story The Raisina Dialogue, a yearly conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, will kick off on Wednesday in New Delhi and end on Friday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, accompanied by Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as the chief guest. Mitsotakis is scheduled to deliver the keynote address. Over 2,500 participants from 115 countries are expected to attend the conference.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, dedicated to addressing the global community's most pressing challenges. Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society gather in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and "explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters." The conference is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion.

Twitter Post

Organizers

Who organizes the event

The multi-stakeholder event is organized by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This effort is backed by a number of institutions, organizations, and individuals dedicated to the conference's objective. The theme for the 9th edition of the conference is "Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create," with discussions centered around six main topics.

Theme details

Theme of Raisina Dialogue 2024

During the three-day event, decision-makers and thought leaders will engage with each other in various formats over six thematic pillars. They include Tech Frontiers: Regulations & Realities; Peace with the Planet: Invest & Innovate; War & Peace: Armories & Asymmetries; and Decolonizing Multilateralism: Institutions & Inclusion. The Post 2030 Agenda: People & Progress and Defending Democracy: Society & Sovereignty are also among the themes.

Day 1 agenda

Agenda for Day 1

Day one of the Raisina Dialogue 2024 will focus on India-Armenia ties, with an emphasis on building a partnership amid global geo-economic changes. The two countries are developing a strategic alliance, with cooperation in areas like defense, critical technologies, minerals, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, talks on reforming multilateralism and the effectiveness of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will take place.

Conference history

First Raisina Dialogue was held in 2016

The name "Raisina Dialogue" comes from Raisina Hill, an area in New Delhi that houses the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister's Office, and other important government buildings. It is often used as a metonym for the seat of the Indian government. The event is modeled after Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defense summit. The first Raisina Dialogue was held in 2016 from March 1-3.