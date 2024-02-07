Congress won't even get 40 seats in 2024: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The speech in the Upper House comes two days after the prime minister replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha. This will be his last address in the Rajya Sabha before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Modi takes a dig at Kharge
Training his guns on the Congress during his speech, PM Modi took a dig at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's move from Lok Sabha to Rajya Sabha. He also predicted the party's performance in the upcoming 2024 general elections, saying, "Mamata Banerjee said Congress won't cross 40, I pray that you save even 40 seats."