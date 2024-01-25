Context

Why does this story matter?

The opposition parties' statement comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Maldives, and the island nation's increasing affinity towards China. Maldivian President Muizzu won the 2023 elections on the back of an anti-India stance, a shift away from his predecessors' pro-India approach. The India-Maldives row was triggered after some Maldivian politicians posted derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he shared photos of his visit to Lakshadweep.

Statement

Opposition flags concerns regarding Maldives's foreign policy

In a joint statement, the two parties said: "The current administration appears to be making a stark pivot towards an anti-India stance." "Both the MDP and The Democrats believe alienating any development partner, and especially the country's most long-standing ally, will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development...," they added. The remarks came during a press conference addressed by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ahmed Saleem, Democrats head MP Hassan Latheef, MDP's chairperson Fayyaz Ismail, and Parliamentary Group Leader Ali Azim.

Chinese ship

Maldives confirmed docking of Chinese vessel on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Maldives released a statement on reports of the Chinese research vessel or "spy" ship Xiang Yang Hong 3. The administration confirmed that the Chinese ship is docking in Male. China made a "diplomatic request" for "rotation of personnel and replenishment", the government of Maldives said in a statement. Maldives also said that the island nation "has always been a welcoming destination for vessels of friendly countries."