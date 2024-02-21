Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be the chief guest at the annual Raisina Dialogue

Modi meets Mitsotakis: A review of Indo-Greek ties

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:40 pm Feb 21, 202403:40 pm

What's the story Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during his two-day state visit to India—the first by any Greek leader in 15 years. Mitsotakis will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the annual Raisina Dialogue, scheduled to begin on Wednesday. According to reports, the primary goal of Mitsotakis's visit is to boost the strategic partnership between the two nations, with a focus on defense, shipping, and maritime cooperation.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Indo-Greek relations were elevated to "strategic partnership" during PM Modi's visit to Greece in August last year. The economic and cultural exchanges between the two nations, meanwhile, date back thousands of years. Mitsotakis's visit is expected to focus on diplomatic and business interests, besides geopolitical concerns. To recall, Greece strongly supported the G20 Summit under India's leadership in 2023.

History

Brief history of Indo-Greek relations

India and Greece share strong historical ties, from Alexander the Great's invasion to trade with Mauryan Kings. Three years after India's Independence, India and Greece forged diplomatic relations. Greece opened its Embassy in Delhi in 1950, while India did in Athens in 1978. The two countries signed their first memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation in 1998 and have since supported each other on various issues, including India's bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council.

Recent progress

India-Greece ties under PM Modi

Under PM Modi's leadership, India has been working to further strengthen its ties with Greece. In August 2023, the two countries also agreed to create a "dialog mechanism" between their National Security Advisors and double bilateral trade by 2030. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also visited Greece in 2021 and laid the groundwork for this elevation of ties.

Strategic Partnership

Strategic importance of Greece for India

Greece is strategically important for India due to its location as a gateway to Europe and the Gulf countries. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) announced last year during the G20 Summit aims to connect South and West Asia to Europe through Haifa in Israel and Piraeus in Greece. Greece has also emerged as a key player in India's Mediterranean outreach, with India seeking a presence at Greek ports and a broader defense partnership.

Collaborations

Strengthening cooperation in defense, shipping

India and Greece are working to enhance cooperation in defense and shipping. New Delhi is discussing defense sales with Athens, along with cooperation in shipping and naval modernization. Indian companies are interested in investing in Greek ports, and Greece is being invited to explore commercial opportunities in shipping under the Make in India program. This partnership aims to uphold freedom of navigation with like-minded partners and achieve an annual export target of Rs. 35,000 crore by next year.