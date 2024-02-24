The BJP won both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha poll: Nadda chairs meeting with states' election in-charges

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:46 pm Feb 24, 202401:46 pm

What's the story With the much-awaited Lok Sabha election just around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a crucial meeting in Delhi on Saturday to discuss the upcoming general polls. The meeting was chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda and attended by the party's election in-charges and co-in-charges from all states. Per ANI, the meeting will feature comprehensive discussions on how to improve the party's prospects in seats where the BJP is a laggard or considered weak.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The BJP won both the 2014 and 2019 general elections. The party hopes to maintain this trend by conducting meetings to improve the party's prospects in seats where it is deemed weak. The newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya may play a big role since it was one of its major poll promises. The party may also highlight government schemes like free housing for the poor, free rations, and mediclaim through Ayushman Bharat, among others, in its campaigns.

Twitter Post

Nadda at BJP headquarters in Delhi

Poll strategies

Attendees tasked with providing timely reports on developmental initiatives

During the meeting, the party may also discuss devising a comprehensive plan to achieve the target of 370-plus seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Aside from electoral strategies, the leaders at the meeting will analyze and evaluate ongoing programs and central schemes aimed at a diverse range of beneficiaries. According to reports, attendees at the ongoing meeting have been charged with providing timely updates on developmental projects in their respective regions.

New faces

BJP to bring in fresh faces

The BJP also plans to introduce fresh faces in constituencies such as Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and Mathura. The two districts' current representatives, Santosh Gangwar and Hema Malini, have been so dominant that discussions on their replacements have been delayed so far. Each state has constituencies that were set aside for later discussions, but it remains uncertain whether these seats will be discussed on Saturday or left for the central election committee to decide.