Parliament security breach: 4 accused sent to 7-day police custody

By Riya Baibhawi 08:35 pm Dec 14, 202308:35 pm

Six people are involved in the security breach

The Patiala House Court, on Thursday, sent the four people arrested for the Parliament security breach to seven days in police custody. Sagar Sharma, Manoranhan D, Neelam Azad, and Amol Shinde were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Sharma and Manoranhan were arrested for breaking into and vandalizing the Lok Sabha, while Azad and Shinde were held for spraying smoke outside Parliament.

Why does this story matter?

In what is being seen as a colossal breach of security, Sharma and Manoranjan jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and set off smoke bombs. Two more protesters, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde, staged a similar agitation outside Parliament before being apprehended. On Thursday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat suspended eight individuals for lapses that led to the security breach.

All accused charged under IPC, UAPA

Per Indian Express, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against all four at Parliament Street police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153, 120-B, and 452, among others. They were also charged under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA. Furthermore, police said that a total of six people were involved in Wednesday's attack and that they have arrested a fifth accused.

Investigation handed over to Special Cell

The investigation has now been handed over to the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell. Notably, it was earlier revealed that all the accused had arrived in Delhi separately over the last few days. Lalit Jha—who is currently absconding—took them to "the house of his friend in Gurgaon," where they all stayed. Manoranhan had also conducted a recce during Parliament's monsoon session.

14 opposition MPs suspended for misconduct

Meanwhile, one Rajya Sabha and 14 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from Parliament for disrupting House proceedings, a day after the security breach. The suspension of DMK MP S R Parthiban was later withdrawn because he was not present and his name was added "by mistake." Several opposition leaders had demanded a discussion on the breach, asking Home Minister Amit Shah to respond.

Ministry of Home Affairs orders probe into breach

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an investigation into the matter at the request of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. "An inquiry committee has been set up under Shri Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts," the MHA said. The committee will look into the reasons for the breach, identify lapses, and make recommendations for future action.

Watch: Accused in Parliament security breach sent to police custody