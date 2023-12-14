Haryana: Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi's brother set on fire

By Riya Baibhawi 07:52 pm Dec 14, 202307:52 pm

Mahesh Panchal has suffered 60% burns

Mahesh Panchal—brother of cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi—was reportedly set ablaze by a group of men in Faridabad, Haryana, late on Wednesday. Panchal suffered 60 percent burn injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, HT reported. Police said that the attackers confirmed Panchal's relationship with his brother before setting him on fire. Bajrangi is the national president of Goraksha Bajrang Force. He was serving a jail sentence in connection with the Nuh violence and was recently released on bail.

Panchal attacked by 5 men, 1 identified

The Haryana Police said that Panchal was attacked by around five men who doused him in petrol and set him on fire at Chacha Chowk in Baba Mandi, Faridabad. Immediately after the attack, Panchal rushed inside his house, where his family members doused the fire and took him to a local hospital. Subsequently, he was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The police met Panchal at the hospital, where he identified one of his assailants, a juice shop owner.

'Would take matters in my own hand': Bajrangi

Meanwhile, Bajrangi has warned that if the Haryana Police do not arrest those responsible promptly, he "would take matters into his own hands." Talking about the incident, Assistant Police Commissioner (crime) Aman Yadav confirmed that all five attackers fled the scene in a car after the attack. He added that the investigators were screening the CCTV footage of the area to identify the attackers. Police officials have also visited the site of the alleged assault.

Haryana Police files case

The Haryana Police said that they have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections pertaining to attempt to murder. Addressing the media, a police official said, "We are checking CCTV to ascertain what ensued and will soon make arrests. We will also check the connection with Bajrangi. An FIR has been registered under sections of attempted murder." Panchal is 32 years old.

Bajrangi was released on bail in August

Bajrangi was granted bail by the Nuh sessions court within a fortnight of his arrest in August. Bajrangi—who released a provocative video before the controversial Sobha yatra—was reportedly arrested for brandishing weapons during the rally. He was also booked for assault with the intent to obstruct a public servant from carrying out duty. Bajrangi was accused of inciting communal violence in Haryana's Nuh after an attack on a religious procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad on July 31.