Haryana violence: 202 arrests, 102 FIRs; mosques cancel Friday namaz

India

Haryana violence: 202 arrests, 102 FIRs; mosques cancel Friday namaz

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 04, 2023 | 05:10 pm 2 min read

The Haryana Police has registered 102 FIRs in connection with the violence

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that 202 people have been arrested and 80 others have been detained for questioning after communal clashes erupted in Nuh and surrounding areas this week. He added that the Haryana Police has registered 102 FIRs in connection with the violence. "Not a single culprit will be spared," he told reporters.

Held talks with maulvis on namaz: Vij

Asked about how namaz was being conducted on Friday, Vij said, "I have spoken to the deputy commissioners of Nuh, Faridabad, and Gurugram, and instructions have been issued to ensure adequate security arrangements." "Adequate police deployment has also been made. We have also held talks with the maulvis, appealing to them to offer namaz at home Friday," he added.

Mosques canceled Friday prayers in violence-hit areas

Vij's statement about namaz came hours after mosques in the violence-hit areas canceled Friday prayers. In Gurugram, the Muslim Council urged people to offer prayers at home instead of mosques and open areas. In Nuh, the district administration requested the same, and additional security forces were deployed outside mosques. Notably, a cleric was killed in Gurugram when a mob torched a mosque on Tuesday.

Bulldozer action in Nuh

On Friday, bulldozer action was initiated by the Haryana Urban Development Authority, which razed more than 200 illegal shanties housing immigrants in Nuh's Tauru town. Sources told India Today that the administration received information about some Bangladeshi migrants residing illegally in the area. Meanwhile, some women attempted to protest against the encroachment drive but they were prevented by the security forces.

Shop vandalized in Panipat

Violence was reported in Haryana's Panipat on Thursday evening as a shop was vandalized near the house of a victim who was killed in the Nuh incident. The miscreants reportedly attacked the chicken shop and damaged two vehicles parked nearby. The police on Friday said forces were deployed in the area to prevent such incidents.

Share this timeline