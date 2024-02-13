The late singer-actor worked with Kangana Ranaut in 'Revolver Rani' (2014)

Kangana Ranaut's co-star Malika Rajput dies by suspected suicide

By Ramya Patelkhana 08:16 pm Feb 13, 202408:16 pm

What's the story Singer-actor Vijay Lakshmi, known by her stage name Malika Rajput, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday. She was 35. Her body was discovered hanging in a room at her residence in Kotwali, Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police officer Shriram Pandey said, based on the preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of suicide. However, an investigation is underway and Rajput's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Notably, she acted alongside Kangana Ranaut in Revolver Rani (2014).

Details

Mother found her hanging in room

Rajput's mother, Sumitra Singh, told India TV that her room's door was initially found locked. "When I knocked on the door, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others but she was no more," she added. Singh also said that as the family members were asleep, they did not know exactly when the incident took place, per PTI. However, she added that Rajput was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Career, political stint

Rajput's career in entertainment industry and politics

Besides appearing in a supporting role in Revolver Rani, Rajput also starred in the music video for singer Shaan's 2014 song Yaara Tujhe. After a brief stint in the entertainment world, she forayed into politics and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016. However, she left the saffron party in 2018/ A singer and trained Kathak dancer, Rajput later began writing and performing ghazals at poetry sessions.

Helplines

Seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).