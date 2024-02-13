Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan are among those who voiced Marvel characters

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 07:38 pm Feb 13, 202407:38 pm

What's the story Marvel Studios's superhero films are famous worldwide. Apart from China, India is also considered a huge business playground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, given the popularity of the superheroes among Indian fans. But did you know that some of Bollywood's most-loved actors have voiced Marvel characters? Take a look at some of the Indian actors who dubbed for the Hindi versions.

#1

Ranveer Singh

In the Hindi version of Deadpool, Ranveer Singh was roped in to voice the character of Wade Wilson/Deadpool. Featuring Ryan Reynolds in the titular role, Deadpool was first released in 2016. Its sequel, Deadpool 2 was released two years later, in 2018. The makers are gearing up for the third installment's release in July, which will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

#2

Varun Dhawan

Marvel Studios's 2016 film Captain America: Civil War saw Varun Dhawan voicing the Hindi version of the titular superhero character. The film stars Chris Evans as Steve Rogers aka Captain America. A sequel to Captain America: The First Avenger and Winter Soldier, it was released in 2016 and was directed by the Russo brothers - Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

#3

Jaideep Ahlawat

Critically acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat joined forces with Audible, a podcast application for its series Marvel Wastelanders: Hawkeye and Marvel Wastelanders: Black Widow. In both Hindi podcast series, Ahlawat lent his voice to one of Marvel's most beloved characters, Hawkeye. In the films, Hawkeye's character is played by Jeremy Renner. There's also a miniseries titled Hawkeye, featuring Renner, which is available on Disney+.

#4

Tiger Shroff

If Tom Holland played Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in Marvel's Spider-Man series, the voice for its Hindi version was given by actor Tiger Shroff. When Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017, Shroff was asked to lend his voice to Holland's character. The movie is the first installment of director Jon Watts's Spider-Man series, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

