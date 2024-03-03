Next Article

Rumored B'town couples at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding gala

Janhvi-Shikhar, Shraddha-Rahul: Rumored B'town couples spotted at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

By Tanvi Gupta 02:05 pm Mar 03, 202402:05 pm

What's the story A-list Bollywood stars flocked to Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Friday for the opulent three-day pre-wedding festivities of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. Saturday night's celebrations were nothing short of a spectacle, with icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan putting up a stunning performance. While these extravagant moments dominated social media, the pre-wedding bash also unveiled glimpses of some "rumored" B'town couples sharing moments of togetherness.

#1

Janhvi-Shikhar's stunning appearance!

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the Mela Rouge-themed celebration on Saturday. She donned a gorgeous pink sequin saree with a choli cut blouse, complemented by a delicate diamond necklace. The Dhadak actor happily posed with her rumored love interest, Shikhar Pahariya, and brother Arjun Kapoor, both dressed in dapper black outfits. It is worth noting that Pahariya—the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde—and Kapoor have been rumored to be in a serious relationship since 2022.

#2

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina were spotted enjoying quality time

Even before her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Khushi Kapoor had already made headlines—thanks to her rumored romance with co-star Vedang Raina. The duo—who have kept their alleged relationship status under wraps—were spotted at the Ambani pre-wedding bash on Saturday night. Per viral videos, they were seen engrossed in the performances, surrounded by Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kiran Rao, and Neetu Kapoor, among other celebs. Their presence together has further fueled dating speculation.

#3

Shraddha Kapoor, rumored beau Rahul Mody pictured side-by-side

Shraddha Kapoor made headlines after she was spotted with Rahul Mody—her alleged boyfriend—in Jamnagar. A video of the couple in matching white ensembles surfaced online. Rumors of their romance began while collaborating on the project Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where Mody served as one of the writers. Apart from that, he has also worked on projects such as Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

#4

How can we miss Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur?

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, the much-talked-about rumored couple in B'town, were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, fueling dating speculations circulating since last year. The rumors gained traction when Panday shared a photoshoot picture with Roy Kapur from Lakme Fashion Week last year. While the duo hasn't officially confirmed their relationship, their numerous public appearances and subtle acknowledgments suggest a brewing romance, keeping fans eagerly anticipating an official declaration.

About the pre-wedding

Meanwhile, know everything about pre-wedding festivities

Prominent global figures like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, besides several Bollywood stars, joined to celebrate the love of Ambani and Merchant. The celebrations kicked off with a captivating performance by pop sensation Rihanna on Friday, followed by the second day's "A Walk on the Wildside" theme at the Ambanis' animal rescue center. The grand finale on Sunday features two distinctive events, "Tusker Trails" and "Hashtakshar," blending nature and Indian traditions.