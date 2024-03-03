Next Article

The Bachchan family has left for Jamnagar to partake in Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding day 3: Bachchan family to be in attendance

By Isha Sharma 01:22 pm Mar 03, 202401:22 pm

What's the story Almost the entire Bollywood, particularly the A-list celebrities, are currently in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. They commenced on Friday and will wrap up on Sunday night. On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan, his daughter Shweta Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, his son-actor Abhishek Bachchan, and his daughter-in-law-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen at Mumbai's Kalina airport, leaving for Jamnagar. Abhishek-Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, also accompanied them. Shweta's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is already there.

Guests

Star-studded guest list and performances so far

Saturday's Mela Rouge's guest list was nothing short of impressive, with Bollywood stars, cricket legends, and global icons like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Ivanka Trump in attendance. The event was further elevated by performances from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Aamir Khan. Earlier on Friday, Rihanna took the evening by storm with her performance that lasted about 45 minutes—remarkably her first in India.