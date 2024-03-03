Next Article

'Laapataa Ladies': Box office collection day 2

Box office: 'Laapataa Ladies' witnesses nearly 100% growth on Saturday

By Tanvi Gupta 01:15 pm Mar 03, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Kiran Rao's directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, was released theatrically on Friday, alongside major releases like Operation Valentine and Dune: Part Two. The film had a lackluster opening day, earning just Rs. 75 lakh. However, due to positive word of mouth, Laapataa Ladies experienced a Nearly 100% increase in collections, earning Rs. 1.45cr on Saturday. This brought its two-day total to Rs. 2.2cr, per Sacnilk.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Nitanshi Goel, the film is a joint production between Kiran Rao, her ex-husband, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande of Viacom18. Notably, this project marks the first collaboration between Rao and Khan since their separation in 2021. Based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023.

Collection

Positive word-of-mouth, strong critical reception boost collections

Per Sacnilk, LL achieved an overall 18.99% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with the highest surge observed during the night shows at 25.95%. The highest regional ticket sales were reported from Chennai (61.25%), Bengaluru (31.75%), Mumbai (20.75%), and Hyderabad (20.25%). Considering the ongoing trend, Sunday's performance is anticipated to surpass expectations. Analysts suggest the movie will require another significant boost to sustain its steady collection.

Storyline

What is the plot of 'Laapataa Ladies'?

In this comedy-of-errors tale, the plot revolves around a husband who inadvertently loses his wife on a crowded train—all thanks to the extensive ghoonghat (veil) covering her face. This mishap occurs due to a mix-up involving another bride. Sneha Desai is credited for the screenplay and dialogues, with additional dialogues written by Divyanidhi Sharma. The music for the movie is composed by Ram Sampat.

Interesting fact

Did you know Khan auditioned for the film?

In a recent conversation with Jagran, Rao shared that Khan auditioned for the role of Manohar in the film. However, they ultimately chose Kishan. She explained, "One of the reasons that both [Khan] and I decided he wouldn't be right, apart from the fact that Kishan fits it more organically, is that star baggage is something I would have had to fight right through."

Poll

Will you watch 'Laapataa Ladies'?