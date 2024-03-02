Next Article

Rihanna performs at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash in India: Watch video

By Tanvi Gupta 12:20 pm Mar 02, 2024

What's the story Pop sensation Rihanna wowed the crowd at a pre-wedding party for billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Friday night. This marked her first major live performance since her 2023 Super Bowl set. The pop sensation treated guests to hit tracks like Stay, Umbrella, and Consideration, a duet with SZA. The concert was part of a three-day pre-nuptials extravaganza for Anant and Radhika Merchant ahead of their wedding in July.

Rihanna's setlist, outfits, performance

The Barbadian beauty incorporated several elements from her Super Bowl setlist, performing hits like Work, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Pour It Up, and Pose in the same order as she did in February 2023. Rihanna dazzled in a bead-embroidered green gown and concluded the night with a hot pink headpiece. After her performance, the Ambani family joined her on stage for a photo as well.

Take a look at this viral video

Rihanna mispronounces Merchant's name during performance

Meanwhile, during her performance, Rihanna reportedly mispronounced Merchant's name while extending warm wishes to the couple. Netizens were quick to point out the mistake on X/Twitter. Despite the error, Rihanna's energetic performance had everyone dancing, making it a memorable night for the Ambani family and their guests. On Saturday morning, Rihanna was seen at the Jamnagar airport bidding farewell to India. The singer also took the time to speak with the paparazzi, expressing that she thought the show was fantastic.

Celebrities and high-profile guests

The star-studded pre-wedding festivities drew Bollywood A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, and Anil Kapoor. High-profile guests like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg were also among the attendees. The Daily Mail estimates that Rihanna's performance cost around $6M. To recall, the Ambani family spent over $100M for Anant's sister Isha Ambani's wedding in 2018, which included a performance by Beyoncé.

Couple set to tie the knot in July

Anant, the younger son of Reliance Industries CMD Ambani, and Merchant, the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, are set to get married in July in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities, which commenced on Friday, will continue until Sunday in Jamnagar. To note, Anant serves as a director on the boards of Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms, among other group firms.