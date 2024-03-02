Next Article

'Superman' is expected to arrive in theaters in 2025

Wendell Pierce joins James Gunn's 'Superman' as Perry White

By Tanvi Gupta 10:41 am Mar 02, 202410:41 am

What's the story Actor-businessman Wendell Pierce has been cast as Perry White, the legendary editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet, in James Gunn's upcoming film, Superman, per The Hollywood Reporter. Pierce joins an already-announced impressive lineup featuring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The movie, formerly known as Superman: Legacy, began shooting in Atlanta earlier this week.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Slated for a July 11, 2025 release, Gunn's Superman will be the first standalone Superman film in over 10 years—since Zack Snyder's Man of Steel (2013). The upcoming film pays homage to the 1978 classic, Superman: The Movie, directed by Richard Donner, featuring Christopher Reeve. Notably, Superman also marks the beginning of the revamped DC Universe, setting the stage for Gods and Monsters.

Character details

White's character history, previous portrayals

White's character first appeared in a 1940 Superman radio show—The Adventures of Superman—and has since been a constant presence in the superhero's narrative. Various actors have portrayed White, such as Jackie Cooper in Reeve's films, Frank Langella in Bryan Singer's Superman Returns (2006), and Laurence Fishburne in the Snyderverse movies. Depending on the adaptation, White is recognized for his exasperated-by-his-reporters or a father-figure boss.

Meet other cast

Supporting cast and characters in Gunn's 'Superman'

Gunn's Superman also stars Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. As the ensemble of key superheroes takes shape, people are now anticipating more updates from the Superman film's makers.

Work credits

You would know Pierce from these popular shows

Pierce is a seasoned character actor who gained recognition for playing Detective Bunk Moreland in HBO's celebrated series The Wire (2002-08). His extensive career also includes a notable run on Suits—now finding renewed success as a streaming hit—from 2013 to 2019. Pierce recently showcased his talent in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan as James Greer and was also featured in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.