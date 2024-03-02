Next Article

By Namrata Ganguly

What's the story If you are a sucker for actions, conflicts, and the fight for power, identity, and survival, this list is for you. From bone-crushing battles to heart-pounding drama, these series pack a punch that will leave you wanting more. Get ready for a martial arts marathon that's not just about kicks and flips but a journey through worlds where fists do all the talking!

'Gangs of London' (2020-)

GoL is a high-octane crime thriller encapsulating a power struggle in London's criminal underworld after the assassination of a powerful crime lord. Created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, it seamlessly blends visceral martial arts action with intense drama and political intrigue. As alliances shift and betrayals unfold, it delivers a gripping narrative with stunning fight sequences, making it a quintessential martial arts series.

'Warrior' (2019-2023)

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century San Francisco's Chinatown, Warrior is a gritty martial arts drama that follows Ah Sahm, a competent fighter who becomes entangled in the violent conflicts of rival tongs. Inspired by the writings of the legendary Bruce Lee, the show seamlessly weaves historical elements with intense martial arts sequences, exploring themes of identity, power, and survival in a turbulent era.

'Cobra Kai' (2018-2024)

Cobra Kai reignites the legendary rivalry from The Karate Kid saga, bringing a fresh perspective to the martial arts legacy. The series follows Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as they reopen the Cobra Kai dojo, restarting old conflicts. Teeming with nostalgia, humor, and thrilling karate action, Cobra Kai expertly blends past and present while exploring redemption and rivalry. Stream it on Netflix.

'Daredevil' (2015-2018)

Daredevil is a riveting Marvel series centered on Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with enhanced senses who moonlights as the vigilante Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen. Amalgamating crime drama and intense martial arts action, the show follows Murdock's quest for justice while battling corruption. With outstanding fight choreography and a hook-worthy storyline, Daredevil stands apart as a dark and compelling superhero martial arts series.

'Into the Badlands' (2015-2019)

Into the Badlands is a post-apocalyptic martial arts series that transpires in a feudal society where powerful barons rule and martial arts prowess determines status. The narrative follows a skilled warrior and a young boy on a perilous journey through dangerous territories. Filled with stylized combat, intricate world-building, and complex characters, the show combines martial arts with dystopian drama.