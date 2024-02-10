Navjot Gulati is set to direct a family dramedy film

Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Aparshakti Khurana to lead family dramedy

What's the story Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Aparshakti Khurana are gearing up to star in a captivating family dramedy directed by Navjot Gulati. According to reports, this yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani, founders of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, along with Ankur Takrani. The filmmakers were reportedly eager to assemble a cast of top-notch actors, and the trio was quick to jump on board.

The family dramedy genre is experiencing a resurgence in Bollywood with recent hits like JugJugg Jeeyo and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Embracing setups within the intricate dynamics of families, blending drama and comedy, echoes a nostalgic trend from the late 1990s and early 2000s like Hum Saath-Saath Hai (1999) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). With the genre back in the spotlight, anticipation rises for the unique offerings of the yet-untitled upcoming film.

Film to explore dysfunctional relationships in modern times

Per Pinkvilla, this upcoming family dramedy will explore the complexities of dysfunctional relationships in today's society. Kapoor and Khurana will play siblings, adding a fascinating twist to the plot. Rawal has reportedly landed a meaty role in the project, details of which are yet to be unveiled. The film is set to kick off soon with an intense, non-stop shooting schedule in the picturesque city of London.

Gulati and Kapoor have other projects in the pipeline

Before this intriguing family dramedy hits the screens, Gulati has two other releases lined up: TVF's Industry and Dinesh Vijan's Pooja Meri Jaan, starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi. Meanwhile, Kapoor is currently busy working with Ajay Devgn on Rajkumar Gupta's Raid 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid. The film is currently in production and is set for a November 15 release.

Meanwhile, Rawal gears up for beloved franchise sequels

Rawal is currently gearing up for the filming of two beloved franchise installments: Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome To The Jungle. In Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Rawal reunite to reprise their iconic roles. The much-awaited comedy is set to hit screens by the end of 2024, Rawal announced in November. Additionally, he is preparing for another dose of humor in Welcome To The Jungle, set for a December 2024 release.