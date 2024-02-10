'Welcome To The Jungle' adds 450 technicians to its crew

By Tanvi Gupta 09:21 pm Feb 10, 2024

What's the story Under the direction of Ahmed Khan, the Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle continues to expand with each exciting update. The film has captured attention with its stellar ensemble cast, featuring Bollywood heavyweights like Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta, among others. Now, a recent report has revealed that a whopping 450 technicians will be part of the production process starting in March.

Why does this story matter?

In September, Kumar delighted his fans by revealing the promo and release date of Welcome To The Jungle. The original film Welcome (2007)—a beloved comedy—marked the inception of the Welcome franchise. Starring Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor, it has remained a fan favorite. However, its sequel, Welcome Back (2015), received a lukewarm response. Now, with Kumar returning to the franchise, there's anticipation that a new phase might finally begin.

All payments for 450 technicians already made: Report

The film is gearing up for its next shooting phase in March 2024. Moreover, BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), confirmed to ETimes that all dues for the 450 technicians had already been settled even before the shooting commenced. He praised producer Firoz Nadiadwala for valuing the workers and stressed the significance of producing big films to ensure job opportunities and timely payments for employees.

Release date, cast

Film set for grand theatrical release in December

The Welcome To The Jungle team is set to embark on an extensive shooting schedule with around 20 actors, including Shreyas Talpade, who recently underwent angioplasty following a heart attack. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Rahul Dev, Sharib Hashmi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Inaamulhaq, and Zakir Hussain. It is set for a grand theatrical release on December 20, 2024.

Upcoming projects

Glance: Here are some of Kumar's upcoming projects

In addition to Welcome To The Jungle, Kumar has a full plate with several projects lined up in 2024. He will appear in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, scheduled for an Eid 2024 release. Kumar is also set to star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, as well as Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5.