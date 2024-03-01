Next Article

What's the story Director-writer James Gunn's upcoming Superman film has been in the buzz for several months now due to its cast updates and possible storyline. The project—poised to be the live-action rebirth of DC Extended Universe—is eyeing a theatrical release on July 11, 2025. The film went on floors on Thursday and on the first day itself, Gunn decided to alter the film's title from Superman: Legacy to simply Superman.

Here's what Gunn said while rechristening the film

Sharing a photo of the new Superman emblem from the sets, Gunn wrote, "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called [it] Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked in the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN." The image shows the emblem clad in snow, which might be a reference to a scene surrounding The Fortress of Solitude, Superman's frosty hideaway. Interestingly, the announcement came on Leap Year Day, which is also Superman's birthday!

It's a nod to 'Superman' (1978)

Reportedly, the revamped title is an homage to the 1978 classic Superman: The Movie (also known simply as Superman), helmed by Richard Donner and memorably featuring Christopher Reeve. The first of four Superman movies featuring Reeve, it also starred Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, Ned Beatty, Jackie Cooper, and Glenn Ford, among others. Superman II, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace followed in 1980, 1983, and 1987 respectively.

Star-studded cast for first standalone Superman movie in years

The ensemble includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Other actors aboard are Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), and María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer). Excitement is at an all-time high since this is the first standalone Superman film since Henry Cavill's Man of Steel.

Flashback: Cavill's exit and Gunn's reaction to it

Cavill, who played Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League (and the extended director's cut), was informed of DC's revamped plans in December 2022. Responding to the unencouraging public reaction, Gunn had then said, "Peter [Safran] (co-CEO of DC Studios) & I have a DC slate ready to go...In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."