'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' is stable and secure

By Aikantik Bag 09:52 am Mar 01, 202409:52 am

What's the story Bollywood romance is a sub-genre in itself and over the years, the definition of love has changed for Bollywood. In the era of quirky romantic comedies, the industry has been offering several new takes on love, with the most recent being sci-fi romcom Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The Shahid Kapoor-headlined film has emerged as a box office success.

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 70 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 76.7 crore in India. The movie is stable in its third week and has a crucial weekend ahead amid new releases. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Rakesh Bedi, and Dimple Kapadia, among others.

