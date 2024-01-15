Your ultimate guide to unmissable romance in 2024

Romantic shows, movies, and audiobooks to look forward to

Set out on an adventure filled with love in 2024 with these romantic shows, movies, and audio series. Whether you are planning the ideal date night or are just searching for a cozy night in, the ideal way to enjoy the season of love is to curl up with your loved ones and have a nice binge-session of romantic TV shows, movies, and audiobooks.

'Mushqil Bada Yeh Pyar Hai'

Pocket FM's Mushqil Bada Yeh Pyar Hai is a must-listen audio series for all hopeless romantics. Written by Tarun Jangid, the series, combining romance and family turmoil, follows Naina, haunted by her past, as she discovers comfort in Karthik's refreshing presence. When Aaryan, Karthik's brother and Naina's childhood friend, also declares his love, the plot becomes more complicated leaving Naina with a tough choice.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, is the must-watch romance of 2024. The rom-com film, accompanied by Raghav's iconic song, sets the perfect mood right in time for Valentine's Day as it is all set to hit the theaters on February 9. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, it is produced under the banner of Maddock Films.

'Kabhi Tum Kabhi Hum Nahi The'

Kabhi Tum Kabhi Hum Nahi The, a romantic Pocket FM serial, is the story of unfulfilled love and unselfish sacrifice revealed by Virat and Vedika's unexpected marriage. Virat is caught between his love for Damini and his social obligations but is compelled to be with Vedika. Despite knowing her place, Vedika accepts the role of Virat's wife, which gives their relationship more depth.

'Gutar Gu' Season 2

Gutar Gu makes a comeback to Amazon miniTV, enthralling viewers with its captivating romance. In this coming-of-age drama, Vishesh Bansal and Ashlesha Thakur star as Ritu and Anuj, respectively, as two teenage lovers. Directed by Saqib Pandor, it is being brought back by Guneet Monga Kapoor's Oscar-winning production company, Sikhya Entertainment. Get ready for brand new episodes that explore Anuj and Ritu's revived romance.

'Mismatched' Season 3

Starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, Netflix's popular rom-com Mismatched is eyeing a mid or late-2024 release for its third season. It follows Rishi, a hopeless romantic dreaming of marrying Dimple, a career-driven young woman with a passion for video games. Their mismatched dynamics create a perfect blend of humor and romance. This season promises to bring fresh twists to the beloved characters.