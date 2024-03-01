Next Article

Box office collection: 'Article 370' aims for a lucrative weekend

What's the story Political thrillers as a genre have been quite lucrative in India and Bollywood has helmed several films in the genre. The latest offering, Article 370 revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The Yami Gautam Dhar-headlined film garnered praise from critics and viewers and has been raking in money quite well. The makers aim to shift gears over the weekend.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 2.85 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 35.45 crore in India. The movie experienced a slight dip and will aim to make up for that over the weekend. The cast includes Priya Mani, Kiran Karmarkar, and Arun Govil, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.

