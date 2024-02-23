Aamir Khan offered condolences on Suhani Bhatnagar's death

Aamir Khan visits 'Dangal' co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's family; offers condolences

By Aikantik Bag 01:13 pm Feb 23, 2024

What's the story Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently visited the family of his late Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar in Faridabad and offered his condolences. Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in the film, tragically passed away aged 19 on February 17, due to dermatomyositis, a rare condition causing skin rash and muscle weakness.

Aamir Khan Productions's statement on the untimely demise

In response to her passing, Khan's production house had previously issued a heartfelt statement. "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani," the statement read. "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

Bhatnagar's mother talked about her bond with Khan

The actor's father, Sumit Bhatnagar, shared that her lungs were affected by infection and fluid buildup. Khan's supportive presence brought comfort to the grieving family. Bhatnagar's mother mentioned the close bond between her daughter and Khan, and said, "Aamir Sir has always been in touch with her. He is a nice person. We never shared this with him. We actually didn't inform anyone. We were so disturbed by this."

