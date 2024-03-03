Next Article

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are underway in Jamnagar

SRK, Salman, Aamir perform at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding gala

By Isha Sharma 12:11 pm Mar 03, 202412:11 pm

What's the story The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant have taken Jamnagar, Gujarat, by storm. On Saturday, the second day of the festivities, the Ambanis made the impossible possible by congregating the three Khans of Bollywood—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan—on the stage! The groom-to-be's parents—Mukesh and Neeta Ambani—also gave a spectacular performance on the timeless song Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua. They donned blue kurta pyjama and a golden saree, respectively.

Trio raised heat in Jamnagar with their performance

In traditional Indian attire, the three Khans grooved to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR and also mimicked each other's signature hook steps from their famous songs. Salman performed his towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Aamir led the Masti Ki Pathshala dance, and SRK had everyone moving to his iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya. The videos have now gone viral on social media, with fans labeling it the "dance of the decade."

Check out this viral video of the Khans

SRK shakes leg on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

SRK joined Diljit Dosanjh on the stage

In addition to the group performance, Shah Rukh shared the stage with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for an impromptu act featuring Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. SRK danced to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, while Salman shook a leg to Tenu Leke. A video from the event, capturing SRK delivering a heartfelt speech to guests and praising the Ambani family, is also doing the rounds on social media. During his address, Shah Rukh also chanted, "Jai Shri Ram."

'Khiladi' Kumar both danced and sang at event!

Apart from the Khans, Akshay Kumar also had a surprise in store for the esteemed guests who had flown in from different parts of the world. Not only were his dance skills on full display, but he also surprised everyone with his hold over singing, passionately crooning Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, while also encouraging the audience to join in. Separately, Dosanjh and his Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan danced on the stage as Saif Ali Khan cheered them on.

Manish Malhotra's dance took everyone by surprise

Bollywood's top fashion designer Manish Malhotra perhaps threw the biggest astonishment for the evening. He danced to Bole Chudiyan alongside next-generation stars Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Panday, and Sara Ali Khan. Ranveer Singh was another delight, who, after a short speech, took to the stage to dance to his song Gallaan Goodiyan (Dil Dhadakne Do) with his wife-actor Deepika Padukone.