Next Article

Song Kang to start his military enlistment in April

'My Demon' actor Song Kang's military enlistment date is here

By Aikantik Bag 04:51 pm Feb 29, 202404:51 pm

What's the story South Korean actor Song Kang, celebrated for his performances in K-drama My Demon and Sweet Home, is set to begin his mandatory military service on April 2. Song's agency, Namoo Actors, shared an official statement thanking fans for their unwavering support and confirmed his enlistment as an active-duty soldier in the Republic of Korea Army.

Statement

Song to hold no official event before he starts enlistment

The statement mentioned, "There will be no official events held when he enters the recruit training center, and he will be enlisting privately to prevent safety accidents due to congestion on site, so we ask for your understanding." Namoo Actors asked fans for their understanding and continued warm love and support, expressing hope that Song will return healthier and more mature after diligently completing his mandatory service.

Career

More about Song's recent work

In 2023, Song starred in two major hits, My Demon with Kim Yoo-jung and Sweet Home Season 2. Fans can look forward to his appearance in Sweet Home Season 3. My Demon is a fantasy rom-com centered around demon-like chaebol heiress Do Do-hee, played by Kim, and Jung Gu-won, portrayed by Song, who unexpectedly loses his powers and enters a contractual marriage with Do.