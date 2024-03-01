Next Article

Former Miss India Tripura, Rinky Chakma (28) succumbs to cancer

By Aikantik Bag 02:59 pm Mar 01, 202402:59 pm

What's the story Rinky Chakma, Femina Miss India Tripura 2017, has passed away aged 28 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was admitted to the hospital on February 22 and placed on a ventilator, but her health deteriorated, hence chemotherapy became impossible. Chakma was diagnosed with a malignant phyllodes tumor in 2022, which eventually spread to her lungs and brain.

Health

Chakma penned down her struggle on social media

Malignant phyllodes tumors typically affect women aged 35 to 55 and are a rare form of breast cancer. In January, Chakma shared her experience and stated, "I was diagnosed with malignant phyllodes tumor (breast cancer) in 2022. After I had my first surgery, it metastasized into my lungs and now in my head (brain tumor)." "My brain surgery is still pending as it's already widespread all my right side of my body till my lungs."

Fundraiser

Fundraising efforts for Chakma's treatment

Earlier this week, Priyanka Kumari, Miss India 2017 runner-up and close friend of Chakma, shared Chakma's medical report to raise funds for her treatment. In an emotional Instagram post last month, Chakma discussed the financial strain on her family, and stated, "I am accepting donations as of now because we have exhausted all our savings on my treatment over the last two years. I thought letting everyone know what I am going through will also make me feel better."

Insights

Femina's tribute to Chakma

Chakma gained fame after winning the Miss Tripura title in 2017, as well as Miss Congeniality and Beauty with Purpose. In a tribute to her, Femina said, "A remarkable woman, Rinky was truly a force to be reckoned with, an embodiment of grace and purpose. Representing Tripura at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, she was honored with the title, a testament to her impressive efforts and kind spirit."