Academy Awards to take place on March 10

Academy to revamp Fields of Dreams format after 15 years!

By Aikantik Bag 02:18 pm Mar 01, 202402:18 pm

What's the story The Oscars are gearing up for a blast from the past, as the Field of Dreams format is reported to make a comeback for the acting categories at the Academy Awards 2024. Imagine the excitement as a bunch of previous winners take to the stage to present the nominees and announce the winner together! However, the Academy has not shared any official confirmation and it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Ceremony

Presenters at the star-studded ceremony

This year's ceremony is slated to take place on March 10. Among the announced presenters are last year's acting award winners- Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The presenter lineup also features Nicolas Cage, Matthew McConaughey, Al Pacino, Jessica Lange, Mahershala Ali, Sam Rockwell, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Throwback

Oscars 2009: Revisiting Field of Dreams format

Last seen at the 2009 Oscars, the Field of Dreams format had five past winners introducing the current nominees, leading to massive standing ovations at the Dolby Theatre. This year's ceremony is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Keep an eye out for Oppenheimer, which leads the nominations with 13 nods, including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Film.