Next Article

Rihanna is set to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding function

Rihanna charging Rs. 52cr for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding performance: Report

By Aikantik Bag 01:45 pm Mar 01, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Rihanna, the sensational R&B singer, has landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat to perform at the extravagant pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. As reported by Daily Mail, the superstar is set to earn a jaw-dropping $6.3M (Rs. 52 crore) for her performance at this star-studded affair. Rihanna was seen arriving in Jamnagar on Thursday, accompanied by her partner A$AP Rocky.

Guest list

Global leaders and stars to attend pre-wedding festivities

Reportedly, the Ambani family is shelling out over $151M for the wedding festivities, with more than $25M dedicated to catering alone. The guest list boasts big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday. Other prominent attendees expected at the bash include Bill Gates, Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, as well as renowned cricketers and politicians.

Event

Pre-wedding events commenced on Thursday

Kicking off pre-wedding events in Jamnagar on Thursday was an anna seva event, where the couple and their families fed around 51,000 locals. The festivities are set to continue for several days, with an enchanting function titled An Evening in Everland planned for Friday evening. Fans are eagerly awaiting Rihanna's performance, as her last appearance on stage was at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Trivia

Ambanis' history of lavish weddings

Ambanis are known for throwing lavish parties and celebrating weddings most grandly. In 2018, when Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot, the celebrations were attended by former First Lady of the US Hillary Clinton, former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former US Secretary John Kerry, and singer Beyoncé. In 2019, Akash Ambani's wedding was attended by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and former British PM Tony Blair.