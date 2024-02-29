Next Article

Rihanna famously delivered the Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: Rihanna arrives in India; watch

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:00 pm Feb 29, 202407:00 pm

What's the story Pop sensation Rihanna has landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat to join the extravagant pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Scheduled to take place this weekend (March 1 to March 3), the celebrations are expected to draw tech moguls and celebrities alike. Social media is buzzing with updates as excitement builds for the lavish event.

Rihanna is set to perform; star-studded lineup awaits

Rihanna will perform at the pre-wedding bash, adding her star power to the occasion. A video of her massive luggage arriving at the airport went viral on Thursday. Other international artists, such as Adam Blackstone and J Brown, have also arrived in Jamnagar. Indian musicians Arijit Singh, Pritam, Hariharan, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh are also set to perform during the three-day extravaganza.

Manish Malhotra will take charge of fashion

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra is overseeing all fashion aspects of the grand celebration. Malhotra will not only design outfits for the main wedding but also curate fashion perfection for the entire three-day event. Notably, the wedding will take place months later, on July 12.

Why Jamnagar was chosen as the venue

Anant and Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are taking place in Jamnagar due to its significance for the Ambani family. Elaborating, Anant said the place was "close to his heart" and that they were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wed-in-India idea. Meanwhile, the love birds have been together for years. Reportedly, their relationship blossomed when Anant attended Brown University and Merchant studied at New York University. In 2018, a photo of them wearing matching robes appeared online, first sparking romance rumors.