Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities who announced pregnancies in 2024

By Isha Sharma 07:00 pm Feb 29, 202407:00 pm

What's the story We are only in the second month of the year, but a slew of celebrity pregnancy announcements has already taken over the entertainment world, both in Bollywood and Hollywood. While most of these couples announced the news of their family expansion via Instagram, some female actors debuted their baby bumps at red-carpet events. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, these celebrity couples are ready to embrace parenthood soon.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray

On Thursday, Padukone-Singh put an end to rumors by confirming their pregnancy on Instagram, revealing a September 2024 due date. Fans had previously speculated about a possible baby bump when she presented an award at the BAFTAs earlier this month. Separately, Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray also announced their pregnancy on Wednesday. Alanna is a social media influencer based out of Los Angeles who got hitched to McCray in March 2023.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Yami Gautam Dhar-Aditya Dhar

Fukrey franchise co-stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been married since 2022, shared the happy news a few days ago. Sharing a photo, they wrote, "1+1=3. A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." Moreover, Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar disclosed her five-and-a-half-month pregnancy at the trailer launch event of Article 370, with Dhar stating, "There is a baby on its way. It almost felt like Abhimanyu, the baby, knew exactly how 370 was made."

Rooney Mara-Joaquin Phoenix, Elisabeth Moss

Rooney Mara debuted her baby bump at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival premiere of La Cocina in Germany. This is her second child with Napoleon actor and her fiancé Joaquin Phoenix. The Handmaid's Tale actor Elisabeth Moss is another celebrity who will become a mother this year. She shared the news on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January 2024. Per Life & Style, she "has no plans to share the identity of her baby's father."

Amala Paul, Aditi Prabhudeva

Neelathamara and Pitta Kathalu actor Amala Paul tied the knot with Jagat Desai in Kochi in November 2023. Then, in January, the couple announced their pregnancy via Instagram post with the captions, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!" and "From twosomeness to a trio—embracing the new me in 2024." Aditi Prabhudeva is another addition to this list. Kannada actor Prabhudeva—who married businessman Yashas Patla in November 2022—shared in January 2024 that she's awaiting their first child.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and his fashion designer wife, Natasha Dalal, announced earlier in February that they are expecting their first child together. He shared an adorable monochrome photo from their maternity shoot to share the news on Instagram, which also featured the couple's pet dog, Joey. The actor captioned it, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength." Childhood sweethearts, they got married in January 2021.