'Sound of Metal' star Riz Ahmed's best performances

Riz Ahmed's best movies, shows

One of the most promising and multi-faceted British actors of the generation, Riz Ahmed, can ace any role- be it a millionaire or a musician with hearing loss. Ahmed became the first Muslim and the first South Asian male to win an acting Emmy and also the first Muslim to be nominated for the Oscars Best Actor category. Check out his brilliant filmography below.

'Sound of Metal' (2020)

Ahmed delivers a tour de force performance as Ruben Stone, a heavy metal drummer facing sudden hearing loss, in Darius Marder's Sound of Metal. Ahmed's portrayal is a masterclass in emotional depth, capturing the raw journey of resilience and self-discovery. His commitment to embodying the complexities of Stone elevates the film, earning Ahmed widespread acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

'Mogul Mowgli' (2020)

Ahmed delivers a powerful and visceral performance as Zed, a British-Pakistani rapper on the cusp of stardom facing a sudden health crisis in Bassam Tariq's Mogul Mowgli. It follows Zed just before embarking on his first global tour when he has a health setback that might potentially ruin his big break. Ahmed's portrayal skillfully explores the intersection of identity, family, and artistic ambition.

'The Night Of' (2016)

Ahmed's performance in the miniseries The Night Of is a revelation. As Naz, a college student accused of murder, Ahmed navigates the complexities of the criminal justice system with haunting authenticity. His portrayal skillfully captures Naz's transformation, blending vulnerability with resilience. Ahmed's nuanced performance earned critical acclaim, showcasing his ability to immerse audiences in the moral and psychological intricacies of the justice system.

'The OA' (2016 - 2019)

The mystery drama television series The OA comes with a twist of sci-fi, supernatural, and fantasy elements. Ahmed's portrayal of Elias Rahim in the series is a masterclass in subtlety and depth. As an FBI trauma counselor, Ahmed brings a quiet intensity to the character, providing a steady and empathetic presence in the mysterious narrative.

'Nightcrawler' (2014)

In Dan Gilroy's neo-noir psychological thriller Nightcrawler, Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Lou Bloom, a driven and morally ambiguous freelance videographer. Bloom's insatiable hunger for success in the gritty world of crime journalism takes a dark turn as he blurs ethical boundaries. Ahmed plays the role of Rick, a young man who is homeless and in need of money hired as a helper by Bloom.