Justin Bieber's new wax statue was unveiled on his 30th birthday

Why netizens are confused with Justin Bieber's new wax figure

By Tanvi Gupta 05:54 pm Mar 02, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveiled a new wax figure of Justin Bieber just in time for his 30th birthday on Friday (March 1). The museum shared the news on Instagram, saying, "Bieber's 30th birthday candles aren't the only thing wax here." The figure sports an outfit inspired by Bieber's 2021 Peaches music video, complete with a white beanie and an orange-pink ombre puffer jacket. However, not everyone is convinced that the wax figure is a spitting image of Bieber.

Fans questioned likeness of wax figure

Soon after Madam Tussauds unveiled the new wax figure, fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been left scratching their heads. Netizens have left comments like "Oh that's not," "Is it me or does that not look like [Bieber]," and "Why does the statue look nothing like him tho (sic)." Some users even suggested it resembled former English footballer David Beckham, while others said it looked like Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

'Is that Liam Payne from 1D?': Social media users

Some users trolled the wax statue, mistaking it for singer Liam Payne instead of Bieber. One user compared the wax figure to a hypothetical child of Bieber and Payne, stating, "If [Bieber] and Liam Payne had a kid together." One Bieber fan pointed out, "That's not Bieber," adding, "I think there's a mix-up somewhere."

Museum defends statue's resemblance to Bieber

Madame Tussauds isn't backing down, though. In a press release, they reportedly defended the figure's likeness to Bieber, saying, "Clad in a replica puffer jacket and outfit reminiscent of the viral video, the figure exudes the same charm and charisma that have endeared Bieber to millions around the globe." This isn't the first time the museum has created a wax figure of the Canadian singer, having previously done so at various locations in the US and the UK.

History of Bieber's wax figures at Madame Tussauds

This new addition marks the third time Madame Tussauds has immortalized the Baby singer in wax. His first statue debuted in London when he was just 17, complete with his iconic swooping bangs. Fast forward to 2016, and a shirtless, tattooed Bieber wax figure was unveiled in Las Vegas. Now, with his latest wax figure, accompanied by blue and purple balloons and illuminated "30" signs in the background, the museum aims to capture every stage of his ever-evolving career.